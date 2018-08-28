Drenthe, Marie Swearingen

Marie Swearingen Drenthe, age 63 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Aug. 4, 2018. Mrs. Drenthe was a graduate of MJHS in 1972.
Preceded in death by father, Thomas L. Swearingen. Survived by husband of 10 years, Lowell E. Drenthe; mother, Ruby A. Swearingen; sons, Charles Klaus (Melanie) Zimmer and Millard Graves Laney, III; step-children, Pamela J. Drenthe, Dawn M. Drenthe, Scott L. (Erin) Drenthe, Jill R. (Lance) Dalton and Elizabeth N. (Michael) Collier; brother, Ben (Joan) Swearingen; sister, Martha Davis; grandchildren, Jackson Thomas Zimmer, Mason Henry Zimmer and Lea Marie Laney; and step-grandchildren, Tiffany M. Schmitz, Alex T. Dalton, Jacob S. Drenthe, Ally N. Collier, Ty L. Dalton and Trevor D. Dalton.
Memorial service will be Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be the same day from 3 p.m. until the service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.