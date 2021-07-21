DRESCHER, Robert “Rob” William

Robert William Drescher, 54, Mt. Juliet, passed away July 13.

He graduated from Bowling Green High School and Western Kentucky University. He worked in the IT field for years and switched to dog training which was something he always wanted to do. He loved the outdoors, photography, and being adventurous as much as possible. He will be remembered for his concern for others, never meeting a stranger, and his love for his family and friends.

Rob is preceded in death by his aunt, Becky Stewart; father in-law, Neale Cutrell; brother in-law, John Cutrell. He is survived by his wife of 26, years, Janie Drescher of Mt. Juliet; daughters, Talley Drescher and Sydney Drescher both of Mt. Juliet; parents, David and Mary Ruth Drescher of Louisville, Ky.; brother, Scott (Jackie) Drescher of Charleston, SC; sister, Lori Drescher of Louisville, Ky.; nephews, Zachary and Ryan Drescher and Wes Summers; niece, Avery Summers; mother in-law, Brenda Cutrell of Franklin; sister in-law, Laura Cutrell of Franklin, and many other loving family members.

Celebration of Life was Monday, July 19 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

David Spence will officiate. Memorials may be made in Rob’s memory to your local animal shelter or humane society.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (615)794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.