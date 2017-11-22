Driver, James Melvin

James Driver passed away on November 13, 2017 at age 81. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Darrin Reynolds, was 2 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Visitation was from noon until the service on Thursday. Interment in Wilson County Memorial followed the service.
Mr. Driver was a barber and a member of Fairview Church. He is survived by wife Frances Driver, children Stephen Driver and Karen Love (Steven) Bird, grandchildren Christopher Bird, Katie Heston, and Calvin Bird, cousin Shirley Robinson, and numerous great grandchildren.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
