Driver killed in crash after vehicle struck utility pole

May 23, 2017 Kimberly Allen Frontpage Lead Stories, General News, News 0

One person was killed late Thursday night, May 18, when a pickup truck struck a utility pole.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred just before midnight on Saundersville Road near Nonaville Road.
The driver, Joshua Kerns, 39, of Joelton was killed in the crash and passenger Kimberly Bateman, 42, of Mt. Juliet suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The reason of the crash is unknown, at this time.

