DRIVER, Sonia Kay

Sonia Kay Driver, 58, Lebanon, died Jan. 17.

She is survived by: Parents Clyde and Willodene Driver; Daughter Allison (Shannon) Carnathan; Sister Alysia (Ken) English; Grandchild Lexi Carnathan; Niece and Nephew Nichole Couch and Brandon Eng-lish; Great-nieces and great-nephews Carson, Cambria, Christian, Cameron, Bailey and Madison; Com-panion Jimmy Burgess

Funeral services were Thursday, Jan. 20, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Ken English, Shannon Carnathan, Brandon English, Carson Crouch, Josh Mofield and Tommy Huffines.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visitation was Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.