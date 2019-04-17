Drug raid nets large amounts of drugs, cash

On April 9, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Quita Circle in Lebanon. Two males and a female were living at the home and were part of a lengthy investigation for selling heroin and methamphetamine.

During the search, the two agencies located a large amount of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, pharmaceutical pills (including Suboxone), steroids, ecstasy, marijuana and money. Two of the three adults are convicted felons for previous drug-related charges.

“A large amount of drugs were found at this residence as a result of the lengthy investigation conducted by narcotic detectives,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We will continue to investigate these cases extensively, while working with each agency, and go after each drug dealer that is affecting our communities.”

Pending a Wilson County Grand Jury investigation, the three adults will be charged for 2 counts of Possession of Schedule I (Heroin and MDMA) with Intent for Resale, 2 counts of Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine and Methamphetamine) with Intent for Resale, 2 counts of Possession of Schedule III (Buprenorphine and Anabolic Steroids) with Intent for Resale, Possession of Schedule IV (Alprazolam) with Intent for Resale, and Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent for Resale.