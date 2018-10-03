Drugs, weapons found at Mt. Juliet residence

On Sept. 20, 2018, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Lebanon Police Department’s SWAT team obtained a search warrant for 1712 S. Mt. Juliet Rd. to recover possible evidence of crimes associated with vehicle burglaries in Wilson and Davidson Counties.

The search warrant also listed a juvenile male who had two active juvenile petitions out of Davidson County for aggravated robberies. Both agencies executed the search warrant and located approximately 15 people inside the residence including the juvenile male that was wanted out of Davidson County.

With the assistance of the Mt Juliet Police Department, all agencies searched the residence and located numerous types of narcotics including cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and LSD. There were also three firearms discovered including one that was stolen from a home invasion in Rutherford County. The suspects were in possession of large sums of money that was believed to be from drug distribution.

“We were able to collectively execute a search warrant on a residence where numerous drugs and firearms were present, as well as apprehend a juvenile who was involved in violent crimes out of the Metro area,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “This is just another example of how dangerous this potentially could’ve posed the public and to the officers. We are working every day with our local and surrounding agencies to combat drug distribution and to keep weapons out of the wrong hands. Many of these suspects were also associated with vehicle burglaries and we cannot stress enough the importance of securing your vehicle every time you leave it unoccupied.”

The juvenile male was arrested and taken to Davidson County. Five other suspects will be facing numerous drug and firearm charges pending a Wilson County Grand Jury investigation.