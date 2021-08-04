DRUMMOND, Carolyn Joan Lee

Carolyn Joan Lee Drummond, Lebanon, passed on Sept. 27, at the age of 85.

She is survived by her husband Bob, son David, daughter-in-law Laurie, grandchildren Zachary, Josh, Maria, Ross and Sara, great-granddaughter Abigail, and brothers Larry and Tim. Carolyn was prede-ceased by sons Brian and Keith.

Carolyn was born in Tipton County, Indiana and has lived in the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon areas for over 20 years. She was a member of Cook’s United Methodist Church and a former member of the Green Hill Women’s Club.

She will always be remembered for her love of family, friends, and simple pleasures like fresh flowers and hot fudge sundaes.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 at Cook’s United Methodist Church. Visitation at 2 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m. For everyone’s safety, COVID safety protocols will be in place.