Drye, David Ross

David Drye passed away April 28, 2019 at age 72. No memorial service has been scheduled at this time.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Norma Drye. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Ina Drye; sisters Carol Crow, Debbie (Jimmy) Temple and Robin (Jim) Trollinger; daughter Wendy D. Drye; nephews Scotty Crow, Caleb Trollinger, Peter Trollinger, Tommy Temple and Jim Temple; and one niece, Paige Trollinger.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.