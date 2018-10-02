Dukes, Laura Mae

Laura Mae (Frank) Dukes, 89, was born July 20, 1929 and passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. until service time.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Allen (Ken); grandchildren, Ashley and Austin of Pegram, TN; her son, Brad Dukes (Valerie); grandchildren, Brandon, Daniel, Jacob, and Madelynn of Mt. Juliet, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Dukes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to https://secure.dementiasocciety.org.

