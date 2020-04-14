Duncan, Carolyn Malone

Carolyn Malone “Carol” Duncan, age 76 of Madison, died April 7, 2020. Carol was the daughter of the late James Edward and Irene Taylor Malone. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Don Malone.

She is survived by: Children – Deborah Aikins Propster, Angela Gail (Donald) Stubblefield and Jason Allen (Lori) Duncan; Siblings – Jerry Malone, Jimmy (Brenda) Malone and Tammy (Pat) Tune; Grandchildren – Sarah Propster, Bridgett Taylor, Austin Duncan and Dylan Duncan; Great-grandchildren – Tage Rodriguez and Elaine Pope; Several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made toward the funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com