DUNCAN, Estel Lee

Estel Lee Duncan, 79, Nashville, March 16. We grieve the passing of Estel Duncan, a patient, kind man who was a husband, father to four daughters, grandfather to eight and great-grandfather of seven. He lived a long 79 years with the love of his life, Nancy. He would put his family and their needs first. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, comics and eating an egg sandwich for dinner while watching a western movie with his wife.

Preceded in death by parents, Johnson and Lettie Duncan; daughter, Pat Wilkerson; sisters, Jewel Slaven and Frances Phillips; and brother, Kelsey Duncan. Survived by wife of 60 years, Nancy Duncan; daughters, Gwen Burgett, Loretta (Geoffrey) Ament and Kateena (Jack) Jones; son-in-law, Steve Wilkerson; grandchildren, Brandon, Michael, Nicholas, Kristina, Cheyenne, Logan, Zach and Abby; sev-en great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.

At the family’s request, all services are private.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.