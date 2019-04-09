Dunn, Michael Christopher

Michael Christopher Dunn, age 24 of Lebanon, died April 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darrell Dunn, and sister, Hannah Joy Dunn.

He is survived by: Mother – Suzette Dunn; Son – Dawson Remington Dunn; Brothers – David James Alan Dunn and Jonathan Lawrence Dunn; Sisters – Brittney Renee Dunn, Cassie Bernall Dunn, Charity Michelle Dunn, Rebekah Elisabeth Brandt and Kimberly Anne Carpenter; Grandparents – Betty Anderson Dunn, Brenda Sue Wedel and Richard Wedel; Nieces and nephews – Leighland Dunn, Landon Russell Carpenter, Ashlynn Scarlett Carpenter and Finnley Ryan Carpenter.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com