DUPLISEA, Gracie Louise

Gracie Louise Duplisea, 13, Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 28.

Gracie was born in Springfield, on April 3, 2008. To know her was to love her. She was a perfect mixture of sweet and sassy with a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Gracie was a student at Mt. Juliet Middle School and spent many years in therapy at Lyttle Fox. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. Gracie loved playing games and playing with her baby dolls – especially the ones that cried. She was also the “star” of the Daddy and Gracie Show on You Tube and in 2015 was named Honorary Fire Chief for the Mt. Juliet Fire Department. Gracie left an imprint on all the hearts and lives of anyone who met her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donna Louise Duplisea, Bobbie Lee Vaughn Litchfield and Robert David Burdick.

She is survived by: Mother Roxanne Duplisea; Father Tim Duplisea; Sister Natasha Duplisea; Nephew Leonel Duplisea; Many aunts, uncles and cousins in Tennessee, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Kentucky.

A Celebration of Life service was Saturday, Nov. 6, at Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Jacob Armstrong and Pastor Mark Youngman officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The Foundation for Prader Willi Syndrome Research, 340 S. Lemon Ave., No. 3620, Walnut, CA 91789 or The Prader Willi Association of Tennessee, 40 Burton Hills Road, Suite 170, Nashville, TN 37215.

Visitation was 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.