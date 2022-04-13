DURHAM, Bonnie June

Bonnie June Durham, 69, Mt. Juliet passed away on April 7.

Bonnie was born in La Porte, Ind. and then lived in Gladeville for over 40 years. She worked at Houston’s Meat and Produce in Mt. Juliet and Gladeville and worked in the cafeteria for Wilson County Schools. Bonnie loved her kids and grandkids tremendously. Christmas was an important holiday to her, and she enjoyed being with her family and bringing joy to all around her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Bealor. She is survived by her husband, Reed Durham; mother, Rosemary Leonard; children, Chris (Lisa) Durham and Greg Durham; brother, Wayne (Shelley) Bealor; sister, Rose Leonard; grandchildren, Caleb, Grace, Taylor, and Carley; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service was Monday, April 11 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Brother Gary Mor-gan and Brother Wayne Matthews officiating. The Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memo-rial Gardens with John Hurt, Troy Hurt, Rod McClendon, Jeff Benefield, Blake Hardcastle and Caleb Durham serving as pallbearers. The Visitation was Monday, April 11 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.