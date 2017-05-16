Durham charged in abuse cases

The case regarding Joseph Leroy Durham Jr. who is currently being housed in the Wilson County Jail on Child Sexual Abuse Charges, was heard by a Wilson County Grand Jury resulting in additional charges regarding the on-going abuse of minor children.

Detectives with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case after a complaint was brought forward alleging that Durham had committed sexual acts against minor children. The investigation commenced quickly and due to the nature of the charges, Durham was taken into custody at the end of the day. Detectives continued the investigation up until the time of the indictment presentation resulting in Joseph Leroy Durham Jr. being charged with 10 counts of Rape of a Child, 10 counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, and 20 Counts of Incest. Due to their minor status, the identities of the victims are not being released.

Sheriff Robert Bryan and his deputies with Wilson County Sheriff’s Office consider crimes against children a priority and the Criminal Investigation Division makes all necessary efforts to ensure the safety of the children of Wilson County by investigating these allegations as thoroughly as possible.

Joseph Leroy Durham Jr. is being held at the Wilson County Jail with a bond of $200 thousand dollars.