Dutra, Patricia Roy

Patricia Roy Dutra passed away Dec. 24, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Dutra and her parents. Patricia is survived by her daughters Cindy Watson Brockette; Julie Holloway (Gaylon); stepdaughter Rosemary West (John); stepson Ronald Dutra (Adalia); and granddaughters Rikki Finch and Haley Burnett.

A celebration of the life of Patricia Roy Dutra will be held at a later date to honor her extraordinary adventures. The family would like to thank Alive Hospice for all of the assistance they provided to their beloved Patricia. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.