DYE, Deborah ‘Gail’

Deborah Gail Dye, 71, Mt. Juliet, passed away June 10.

She was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Anne Hargrove; and brother, Danny Hargrove.

Gail is survived by husband of 52 years, J.D. Dye; and son, Jacob (Brittany) Dye.

Graveside Service were Sunday, June 13 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Memorial Donations can be made at www.stjude.org

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.