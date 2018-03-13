Dye, Sr. Autrey Eskew “Sarge”, age 87 of Lafayette, TN, died March 12, 2018. Mr. Dye was retired Sergeant First Class from the U.S. Army. He was a member of VFW Post No. 7135, where he served as Quartermaster from 2008-2017, Post Commander from 2014-2015 and is the current State of Tennessee Aide De Camp. Mr. Dye was the son of the late Charles P. and Minnie Ella Stager Dye. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Grace, Hazel, Van and Clarence Verbon.
He is survived by: Sons – Autrey E. (Allison) Dye, Jr. and Chris (Tiffany) Shores; Daughters – Jeanine (Ben) Wade, Mindy (Larry) Oldham and Autre (Tim) Cooper; Grandchildren – Larkin Grant, Jessica Dye Rupe, Jason Dye, Sydney Hobbs, Dezaraye Dawkins and Colston Oldham; Great-grandchildren – Savannah Seckman, Melissa Howell and Brittany, Steven and Jordan Grant; Great-great Grandchild – Jayce Allen Grant, IV; Long time devoted friend and fishing buddy – Barbara Oliver.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 14 at Bond Memorial, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the service.Interment with full military honors will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN 37221.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the VFW Post and Auxillary No. 7135, 119 Main Street, Lafayette, TN 38083.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
