EAKES, Cliffordean

Cliffordean Eakes, 92, Omaha, Neb. passed away May 25.

She was a great mother who put the needs of everyone else before her own.

Preceded in death by husband of 72 years, James “Joby” Eakes; parents, Clifford and Thelma Boner; sisters, Betty Frank and Nancy Mathis; and brothers, William Boner and Lee Boner.

She is survived by children, Charles Edward (Gail) Eakes, James Gary (Janet) Eakes and Judy Gail (Mike) Thesing; sister, Mary Ruth Johnson; grandchildren, Blake Eakes, Blaine Eakes and Chad Eakes; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 3 at noon at Corinth Church of Christ Chapel, 2205 Corinth Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Bro. Dewayne Griffin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Blake Eakes, Blaine Eakes, Chad Eakes, Bob Lannom, Ronnie Smith and David Dungan serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 3 from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Please make memorial contributions at support.specialolympics.org, an organization that was near and dear to her heart.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.