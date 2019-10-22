Eakes, Larry Gardner III

Larry Gardner Eakes, III, age 74 of Lebanon, died Oct. 17, 2019. Larry was the son of the late Larry Gardner Eakes, Jr. and Geneva Castleman Lawson. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Judy Plemons and Joey Lawson.

He is survived by: Wife of 56 years – Barbara Wheeler Eakes; Daughter – Kimberly (Marc) McNeilly; Siblings – Carolyne Short, Lloyd Eakes, Lisa Connolly, Lucy Raines, Ann Adkins and Jackie Bush; Grandchildren – Rilee McNeilly and Ryan McNeilly; Several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends gathered on Oct. 20 at Bond Memorial Chapel to celebrate Larry’s life. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Lebanon Special School District/Family Resource Center, 397 N. Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087.

