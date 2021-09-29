EAKES, Marilyn Denise

Marilyn Denise Eakes, 51, Pulaski, died Sept. 18. Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Wayne Solomon and her brother, Gerald Woodrow Solomon, Sr.

She is survived by: mother June Boone; daughters, Maegan (Jonah) Bond, Hailey Brooke (Keshawn) Eakes and Anna Simpson; brother Jeffrey Solomon; sisters, Maxine Hunter and Kristina Boone; grand-children, Tatum Smith, Eastyn Sutton, Eleigh Sutton and Ryleigh Bond; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service was Friday, Sept. 24, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Steve Bates officiat-ing.

Honorary pallbearers were Chad Hunter, Paul Eakes, Jonah Bond, Keshawn Abston, Angie Langston and Emma Drake.

Visitation was Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.