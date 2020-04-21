Eakes, Marion Constance Lannom

Marion Constance Lannom “Connie” Eakes, age 85 of Lebanon, died April 17, 2020. Connie was the daughter of the late Escoe and Ida Wade Lannom. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Eakes; granddaughter, Katie Jordan; and siblings, Willard Lannom, Wayner Lannom, Morris Lannom, Evelyn Harvey, Kathleen Bishop and Cheryl Watson.

She is survived by: Children – Connee (Steve) Bates and Michelle (Terry) Jordan, Paul Lee Eakes; Sisters – Gwendolyn Moore and Minnie Tomlinson; Grandchildren – Amber Taylor, Eli (Lili) Bates, Jessie Jordan, Hannah (Tristan) Wheeler, Maegan (Jonah) Bond, Rebekah (Jacob) Hearn, Brooke Eakes, Joshua Bates and Logan Eakes; Great-grandchildren – Bryr, Josie Kate, Caleb, Daniel, Lauren, Selah Grace, Avett, Ryder, Emma Ruth, Tatum, Ryleigh, Eastyn, Eleigh and Hunter.

Private graveside services were held April 21, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Rocky Valley Baptist Church with a meal following service.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Wycliffe Associates, PO Box 620143, Orlando, FL 32862, online giving at www.wycliffeassociates.org/giving or by phone in honor of Connie Eakes at 1-800-843-9673.

