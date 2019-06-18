Earle, Mary

Mary Earle, age 85 of Hermitage, passed away on June 13, 2019. A funeral service was held June 17 at Sellars Funeral Home, and interment followed at Leeville Cemetery.

She is survived by loving husband of 66 years, Robert Earle; children, Bobby Earle, Cheryl Earle, and Luella (Lynn) Hurt; grandchildren, Adrianna Secriskey, Michael Earle, Jery Hurt, Rachael Earle, Jessica Earle, and Jessy Parman; great-grandchildren, Alex Earle, Lynn Hurt, Jery Hurt, Phoenix Earle, Lou Hurt, and Jayden Parman; and brother, Wayne Carrozza. She was preceded in death by sons, Robin Earle and Christopher Earle; mother, Mary Carrozza; step-father, Silvestor Carrozza; and father, Howard Austin.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.