Early voting begins for November 2018 election

Early voting for the Nov. 6 election began today in Tennessee, offering voters the opportunity to have their voices heard. Early voting runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 1 for the federal and state general election as well as the Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown municipal elections.

“Tennesseans broke August early voting records as they selected nominees and elected county officials, and I know interest remains high as voters prepare to select leaders across all levels of government on the November ballot,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Early voting offers voters more opportunities to find a convenient time to cast their ballots.”

There are five locations in Wilson County where voters can cast their ballots during the early voting process:

Election Commission Office – 203 E. Main St., Lebanon

Juliet Community Center – 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy

Watertown Community Center – 8630 Sparta Pike

Gladeville Community Center – 95 McCreary Road

Lighthouse Church – 6141 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet

The locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lighthouse Church will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate church activities. A valid state or federally issued photo ID is required to vote.

A sample ballot can be found on page 5 of this edition of The Chronicle. To learn more, visit www.wilsonvotes.com.