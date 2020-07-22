Early voting begins in Tennessee

Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election began Friday, July 17, and runs until Aug. 1, 2020. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

Wilson County has five locations for early voting: Election Commission Office in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center, Watertown Community Center, Gladeville Community Center, and Lighthouse Church in Mt. Juliet. Early voting locations are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As of July 20, more than 3,500 Wilson County residents have voted, with nearly 1,000 having sent in absentee ballots.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, voters are encouraged to do their part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. This includes wearing a facial covering and maintaining a 6-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters can expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained to social distancing measures.

To learn more about elections in Wilson County, visit www.wilsonelections.com.