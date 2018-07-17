Early voting begins

The polls opened Friday for the Federal and State Republican and Democratic Primary as well as the Wilson County General Election. Early voting runs July 13-28, and Election Day is Aug. 2.
Polls for early voting are located at Election Commission Office in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center, Watertown Community Center, Gladeville Community Center, and Lighthouse Church in Mt. Juliet. Hours for voting are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Election Day, polls will be open at voters’ scheduled polling location.
To view polling locations, or to view a sample ballot, visit www.wilsonvotes.com.
