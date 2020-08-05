Early voting sees record turnout in Wilson County

Early voting in Wilson County ended Saturday with a record turnout. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

In total, 15,418 Wilson County residents voted early for the Republican and Democratic Federal and State Primaries and County General Election.

More votes were cast during the first five days of early voting than the entire 14-day period for the August 2016 election.

On Election Day, county residents can cast their vote at one of the 18 voting locations in Wilson County. A full list can be found online at the election commission’s website www.wilsonelections.com.

Voters are encouraged to do their part on Election Day by wearing a face covering and maintaining a 6-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. They can expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations.

For more information about voting in Wilson County, or to see a sample ballot, visit the election commission’s website.