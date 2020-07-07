Eaton, Bobby Wayne

Bobby Wayne Eaton, age 83 of Mt. Juliet, died July 4, 2020. He was the son of the late, Herbert and Pearl Hartman Eaton. Mr. Eaton was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Long, and his siblings, Herbert (Jane) Eaton and Marie (John) Taylor and Jim (Donna) Eaton.

He is survived by: Wife – Geneva Eaton; Sons – Tony (Leanne) Eaton and Todd Eaton; Step-daughter – Cathy (Bill) Carraway; Sister – Esther (Bob) Hand; Grandchildren – Kevin (Kelley) Eaton and Amanda (Travis) Redden; Great-grandchildren – Gavin Eaton, Treznor Eaton, River Redden and Caroline Redden; Two Step-grandchildren; Many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held July 8, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Flowers accepted or memorials may be to First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

