Eaton, James Monroe and Donna Yvonne Mayfield

James Monroe “Jim” Eaton and Donna Yvonne Mayfield Eaton passed away on March 3, 2020, at their home in Mt. Juliet.

Mr. Eaton was born in Antioch, Tennessee, on March 4, 1935, to the late Herbert and Susie Pearl Hartman Eaton. Mrs. Eaton was born on Nov. 4, 1938, in Southside, Tennessee, to the late William and Thelma Jones Mayfield.

They are survived by their 3 children: James Monroe “Monte” Eaton Jr. (Becky), Kristi Dawn Lane (Brian) and Mitchell Alan Eaton (Crystal McDonald); grandchildren: Derek Austin Hardy-Moore (Karen), Andrew “Drew” Hardy-Moore, Cara Dawn Smith and Jacob Aaron “Jake” Hardy-Moore (Eva); as well as nine great-grandchildren. Mr. Eaton is also survived by his siblings, Esther Mae Hand and Bobby Eaton. Mrs. Eaton is also survived by her siblings, Richard Mayfield, Debra Mayfield, Arnold Mayfield and Ronald Mayfield.

Jim and Donna Eaton were married more than 57 years and were heavily involved with First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet.

A gathering of family and friends was held March 6 at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home. Another gathering was held March 7 at Green Hill Church, followed by Celebration of Life services.

In lieu of flowers, donations are highly requested be made to First Baptist Church Mount Juliet, 735 North Mt Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 to help with cleanup and restoration from the tornado.

A full obituary for Jim and Donna Eaton can be found at dignitymemorial.com