Edmondson, Sara C.

Sara Edmondson passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at age 93. A funeral service was held Dec. 13 at Living Springs Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Lannom Cemetery.

Mrs. Edmondson is survived by son Joe K. (Margaret) Edmondson; grandchildren Ron (Holly) Eady, Joe K. (Tracie) Edmondson Jr., Laura Bennett, Gina (Neal) White, Tina (Michael) Luffman, and Shane Eady; 14 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Edmondson is preceded in death by husband Joe R. Edmondson, daughters Robin Edmondson and Jerelyn Eady, parents William and Laura McPeak, three brothers and one sister.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. 615.444.9393.