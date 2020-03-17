Edwards, Harvey “Byron”

Harvey “Byron” Edwards, was born on Sept. 7, 1929, in Loakfoma, Mississippi, and passed away March 10, 2020, in Mt. Juliet, at age 90.

He was preceded in death by parents, John Harvey and Rivie Edwards; sisters, Bertha Moore and Beatrice Hicks; brother, Braymond Edwards; and loving wife, Edith Cooley Edwards. He is survived by Bea Cayce and many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held March 13 at The Glade Church in Mt. Juliet, and he was laid to rest at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Memphis. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to: The Glade Church (9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122).

