Edwards, Ruby Mae

Ruby Edwards passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at age 88. A funeral service was held March 1 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by children: Katha (Howard) Wrye, Don (Ava) Cozart, Cliff (Dianne) Cozart, and Gary (Terry) Cozart; grandchildren: Michael (Cindi) Wrye, Chris (Brandy) Wrye, Kelley (Michael) Eubanks, Krista (Kevin) Gipson, Adam (Keri) Cozart, Chelsea Cozart York, and Shaun (Ashley) Cozart; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister Nell Wrye. She is preceded in death by husband Riley Edwards, son Ronnie Cozart, parents Shafter and Ella Hayes, and sisters Dorothy Rogers, Ruth Gann, and Helen Hawker.

