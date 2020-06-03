Elizabeth Mills named principal at West Wilson Middle School

Elizabeth Mills has been named the new principal of West Wilson Middle School. She most recently served as assistant principal at WWMS.

“She is an incredible leader that will continue to guide West Wilson in a very positive direction,” said Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright. “She has already established valuable relationships with students and staff at West Wilson. As they transition into Mt. Juliet High School next school year, while their school is being repaired, she will work very closely with Mrs. [Beverly} Sharpe and have that added guidance from a person that she’s already very familiar with. We are thrilled to have Liz taking over that position.”

Beverly Sharpe was recently named principal of Mt. Juliet High School. Sharpe was previously the principal of West Wilson Middle. West Wilson’s 7th and 8th grade arrival to Mt. Juliet High School next school year will partially reunite the two administrators and provide a natural fit in the temporary dual housing plan. West Wilson 6th grade students will attend Mt. Juliet Middle School along with MJMS 6th grade and Stoner Creek Elementary.

Mills has been an educator since 2008. After moving from Kentucky, she taught Language Arts at Mt. Juliet Middle School and served as a pipeline assistant principal at Southside Elementary. She was appointed assistant principal at WWMS in January of 2019.

“I’m honored to be named the new principal at West Wilson Middle,” said Mills. “The staff, students, and families are second to none, and I’m thrilled to continue working with them in a new leadership role. I have built relationships with our feeder schools and will utilize those relationships to ensure we continue in the path of excellence that has already been established.”

Going through the March tornado disaster was an experience like none other for Mills, but she is extremely optimistic about the future of WWMS and the potential that it can ultimately reach despite these challenging times.

“West Wilson is a very special place, and the students and teachers have shown tremendous strength in joining together to remain positive in light of losing our school building,” said Mills. “We will be able to utilize this shared experience next year as we grow together as a school family even with the challenge of being in two separate buildings.”

Mills holds a Bachelor of Arts in English, a Master of Arts in Education, National Board Certification in Early Adolescent English Language Arts, and a Specialist in Education in Educational Leadership. She will officially transition into her new role on July 1.