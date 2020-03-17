Elkins, Barbara Love

Barbara Love “Bobbie” Elkins, age 89 of Mt. Juliet, died March 2, 2020. Mrs. Elkins was the daughter of the late, Raymond and Jane Sowers Love.

She is survived by: Husband of 70 years – Virgil Elkins; Daughter – Karen (John) Mudry; Grandson – Ryan (Susan) Mudry.

Graveside services were held March 6 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, Tennessee.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com