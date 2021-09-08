ELLIOTT, Bobbie Gene

Bobbie Gene Elliott, 68, passed away in The Villages, Fla. on Sept. 1. He was born on Oct. 15, 1952, in Hagerstown, Md., the son of Richard and Betty Elliott.

Bobbie graduated from Greencastle-Antrim HS in 1971. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, served proudly from 1971 to 1975 and continued to uphold those values for the rest of his life. He attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Pittsburgh, Penn. From there, he accepted a position at Fairchild Aircraft in Hagerstown, Md. and greatly enjoyed an extensive career as an aircraft manufacturing engineer in several states across the country before his retirement.

Bobbie is survived by his adoring wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his mother, Betty Starliper Elliott of Chambersburg, Penn., his brother Tom (Debbie) of Greencastle, Penn., his daughter Jessica of La Vergne, his son Ryan (Jade) of Deerfield Beach, Fla., his son Joe (Jill) and their two children, Nora and Jackson, of Mt. Juliet, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is also survived by his two grandsons, Jason Robinson of La Vergne, and Gideon Sheppard of Deer-field Beach, Fla., of whom he was particularly fond.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Elliott of Greencastle, Penn.

Bobbie had an affinity for golf and Coors Light. He enjoyed Nascar, refinishing his 1974 Corvette and lovingly busting everyone’s chops. He was a devoted husband, father, son and a confidante to anyone who crossed his path. Bobbie never met a stranger and always had time for a story and a cold beer with a friend. He will be remembered for his warm personality, sense of humor, pristine lawn and his ability to fix anything presented to him.

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at a celebration of life in Greencastle, Penn., date and time TBD.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tennessee Fisher House Foundation, Inc. by contacting ten-nesseefisherhouse@gmail.com or mailing to Tennessee Fisher House Foundation, Inc., PO Box 11693, Murfreesboro, TN 37129