Elliott, Cathey

Cathey Elliott, age 70 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on April 12, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held April 14 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
She is survived by children, Todd (Jennifer) Elliott and Troy (Tami) Elliott; grandchildren, Gregory Elliott, Wesley Elliott, Zachary Elliott, Luke Elliott, Reece Elliott, and Katie Elliott. She is preceded in death by parents, Vale and Emma Poindexter Adams; aunt, Betty Prince.
Cathey graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1966. She was captain of the cheerleading squad and was crowned “Mrs. Mt. Juliet High School.” She was a member of Corinth Church of Christ in Mt. Juliet. Cathey was a loving mother to her children and “Mema” to her grandchildren and will be missed by all that knew her.
The family would like to offer their gratuity to Lakeshore Heartland and Guardian Hospice for the special care of Ms. Cathey.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
