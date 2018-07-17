Ellis, Brandon Alexander

Brandon Alexander Ellis, age 27 of Hermitage, died July 9, 2018. Brandon was a 2009 graduate of Wilson Central High School.
He is survived by: Father and Bonus Mom – Scott and Angie Ellis; Mother and Step-father – Celeste Caruso and Mike Wnuk; Daughter – Giselle Lahna Blair Ellis and her mother, Lauren Fraine; Brothers – Cody (Rachel) Ellis, Cade Ellis, Hunter Lillard and Tyler Lillard; Grandparents – Robert and Hannah Ellis and Margo Bradley; Niece – Celia Ellis; Several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held July 12 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
