ELLIS, Dorothy Campbell

Dorothy Campbell Ellis, 95, LaVergne died June 27.

Dorothy was a member of Gilroy Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by husbands, Buford Campbell and Milburn Ellis; and a granddaughter, Terri Angelique Craighead.

She is survived by sons, Randall (Linda) Campbell and Terry (Susan) Campbell; grandsons, Allen and Randy Campbell; granddaughter, Jill Dixon; great grandsons, Jerry England III and Christian Dixon; great-great granddaughter, Zoey Dixon; and brother, Burton (Martha) Waddey.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 30, at 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, by Jerry Maxwell. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family will serve as Pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Visitation was Tuesday at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, (615)331-1952.