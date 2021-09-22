ELLIS, Sharon Joy

Sharon Joy Ellis, 73, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 13. Sharon was born in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Can-ada and was the daughter of the late, Robert Leslie Martin and Hilda Gladys Rose Martin. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Robert, Jr., Myra, Helen, Margaret and Ruby. Sharon was retired from Genesco and enjoyed cross stitching, sewing, crafting and going to estate sales.

She is survived by: husband of 35 years, David Ellis; children, Tamara Weeks, John (Samantha) Allen, Keith (Stephanie) Ellis, and Kevin (Michele) Ellis; Sister Jean; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild

Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 18 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visitation was Friday and prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.