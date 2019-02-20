Elzie D. Patton Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Angela Lewis teaches second grade at Elzie D. Patton Elementary School where she has taught for the past four years after moving from Alabama. She also previously taught third and fifth grade.

“Mt. Juliet is very family-oriented, and I really love that about the community,” she said. “It’s grown a lot, but there’s still that small-town feel.”

Lewis received her elementary education degree from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, after working in Human Resources for many years.

She said she enjoys teaching elementary students because the foundation for their future learning is being laid and she helps them continue to grow.

“It’s amazing to see what they do accomplish within a year’s time,” she said.

Lewis said her second grade students are like “little sponges” who are fun and funny. She said she likes the light bulb moments when her students understand new material as well as seeing the students interact with each other.

“It’s very enlightening and heartwarming to see their progress,” Lewis said.

“I love to see the progress that our students make in their reading,” Lewis said. She works with the other teachers on her team to come up with lesson plans to keep it interesting and help keep students’ attention.

“I always tell the students you can go on an adventure, you can learn about somebody, you go places you’ve never been before,” she said.

Lewis also said the teachers and staff at Elzie are a close group.

“I love my second grade team,” she said. “The whole school is supportive of each other … we’re like a family.”

Because of the supportive nature of her colleagues at the school. Lewis said she was very humbled and honored when she was named Elzie’s Teacher of the Year.

“I was very emotional when she announced it,” she said. “I’m humbled they would have chosen me … I feel like I have some big shoes to fill to keep that going.”

“You fill little minds with great things and they become great people, and I think that’s probably the goal of every teacher,” Lewis said.