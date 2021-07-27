End of an era, start of a new one

For well over a year, people have driven past what’s left of West Wilson Middle School and been reminded of that terrible night when the tornado tore through the city.

While that night will never be forgotten, a chance for a new beginning started last week when demolition began on the school.

Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said this is the next step to getting back to normal, but there is some sadness because of all the memories that have been made over the years in the building.

“This building is part of the community,” said Luttrell.

Luttrell said it is an important step and will give the community some closure. He is also excited to get the students back in the classroom.

Principal Elizabeth Mills sees the demolition as hope for the future.

“There is lots of excitement about new possibilities,” said Mills. “I can only see good things to come.”

Students of West Wilson Middle School have been split between Mt. Juliet Middle School and Mt. Juliet High School, and despite the challenges, Mills said the working relationship between the schools has been fantastic.

“I just want to say how grateful I am,” said Mills. “The principals of those schools have been amazing to work with.”

Bids on Stoner Creek Elementary are to come in by Aug. 5, and the rebuilding process will start there first with West Wilson Middle School to follow. A part of the West Wilson Middle school will stay and be used by Stoner Creek Elementary students to start the year. They will eventually move to a portable village while their school is being built. West Wilson Middle School 6th and 7th graders will go to Mt. Juliet Middle School this year, while eighth graders will go to Mt. Juliet High School.