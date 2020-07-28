Engel, Bernadette Rosella

Bernadette “Bernie” Rosella Engel, age 88 of Lebanon, passed away peacefully July 12, 2020.

She was united in marriage to Gordon Malz in 1950. This union shared one child, daughter Linda (Malz) Lammers. She was united in marriage to Marvin Engel in 1990. She was a devoted wife and care taker until his passing.

Preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Schloesser. Also preceding her in death was her late husband Gordon Malz and Marvin Engel. Brothers Sylvester, Herb, Butch and Richard Schloesser.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda (Craig) Lammers and three granddaughters Tina (Marshall) Bartlett, Jenny Lippincott, Jill (Troy) Booker, and seven great grandchildren Ollie Lammers, Hayden and Ryan Lippincott, Emmaline and Erin Bartlett, Libbi and Elijah Booker.

Survived by siblings Alvin (Marge) Schloesser, Bernadine Singer, Helen Olson, Evie (Steve) Tambornino.