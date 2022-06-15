ENGLAND, Steven Ray

Steven Ray England, 57, Lebanon, died June 2.

Steve was born in Hamilton, Ohio and was a graduate of Clay County High School in Kentucky. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked his entire lifetime in public service. Steve was a singer/songwriter and recently signed with a Gospel Label. He enjoyed riding motorcycles. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Homer England; brother, Mike England and sister, Patricia Gregory.

He is survived by: Wife Tina Bradford England; Mother Carolyn Montgomery England; Daughters Bailey (Brendan) Levitt, Sarah (Pruitt Jones) England and Maggie England; Brother Timothy (Karen) England; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services was Friday, June 10, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Wade England officiating.

Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society for Colon Cancer.

Visitation was Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.