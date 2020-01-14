Enoch, Eddie

Eddie Enoch, better known as “Motorcycle Eddie,” passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at the age of 88. A funeral service was held Jan. 10 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by children, Terry (Micki) Enoch, Suzanne (Lee) Solis, and James (Renee) Enoch; grandchildren, Serena (Fred D’Antonio) Enoch, Ragen Hall, Riley Enoch, Brianna (Craig) Harman, and Erica (Brian Ervin) Solis; great-grandchildren, Finn and Ellie; brother, Robert Tomlinson; sister Mary Darlene Dolgoff; and niece, Jennifer Dolgoff. He was preceded in death by mother, Irene Enoch.

In honor of Eddie, memorial contributions may be addressed to The American Cancer Society (http://www.cancer.org/).

