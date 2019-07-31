Entries now open for 2019 Wilson County Fair

What’s your superpower? The Wilson County Fair will be celebrating “The Year of Wool,” and they want Fairgoers to use their superpower to exhibit their talents at the Fair.

As the weather turns warmer, it’s time to start planning your entries for the Fair. Plant those vegetables, herbs and flowers and start painting, photographing and sewing those unique items that could win some premiums at the Fair. Start experimenting with recipes for your baking entries and your home brewing entries. Check the Fair’s website at www.wilsoncountyfair.net to see all the contests available for entry.

Wilson County Schools are planning their school exhibits in the Hometown U.S.A. exhibits in the Expo Center. Fair officials would like to continue the 100% participation of all schools exhibiting their unique and creative exhibits of their schools.

While Fairgoers are busy planning their entries, the Fair committee is also busy making several improvements for the 2019 Fair. Buildings are being painted, new roads are being paved, more lighting is being added and some barns are even being repurposed. The Ag Venture Barn will now be where the Poultry and Rabbit Barn was, and the Poultry and Rabbit Barn will now be where the Ag Venture Barn existed.

All these changes will create a fresh look for the Fair as they host “A Grand Celebration” and celebrate the agriculture commodity “The Year of Wool.”

Fairgoers will learn all about the wool process. “The Year of Wool” will incorporate education from “sheep to shawl.” Sheep will be shown and sheared then the fleece will be washed, dyed, spun and weaved into unique items. There will be demonstrations and hands-on opportunities to learn about wool in everyday life. Wool items will also be for sale in the General Store.

The 2019 Wilson County Fair will open Aug. 16 and run through Aug. 24, 2019. Entries will be accepted starting Saturday, Aug. 10. Check the Fair website for times and places to enter your creations.