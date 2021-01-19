ESTES, Joe Richard “Dick”

Joe Richard Estes, 82 Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 11. Dick was born Sept. 19, 1938 in Atlanta, Ga.

He was the son of the late, Joel Z. and Ina Mae Waters Estes. Dick was preceded in death by: his wife of 55 years, Sybil McKee Estes.

He is survived by: son, Mark Estes; daughter, Jennifer (Evan) Little; sister, Nell (Virgil) Hendricks; grandchildren, Josh and Nathan Little and Bolton and Carder Estes; several nieces and nephews

Visitation was Friday, Jan. 15, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Funeral services and interment were private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.