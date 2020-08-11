Etheridge, George Wayne

George Wayne Etheridge, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 9, 2020. Mr. Etheridge was the son of the late George Woodrow “Al” and Alma Christine Bradley Etheridge. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Etheridge.

He is survived by: Sons – Samuel Etheridge, Christopher Etheridge and Nolan Etheridge; Brothers – Paul Etheridge and Kenneth (Sandra) Etheridge; Grandchildren – Christopher, Kassandra, Yasmine, Valor and Staci; Great-grandchildren – Benjamin, Brody, Sebastian and Nellie; Many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Central Pike Church of Christ, 4240 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com