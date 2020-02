Evans, Kimberly Virginia

Kimberly Virginia Evans, age 40 of Murfreesboro, passed away Jan. 23, 2020.

A 1998 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, she went on to teach at Hendersonville High School from 2005-2008 and MJHS from 2008-2012.

Kim was preceded in death by her father Harry “Hank” Evans, and sister Jennifer “JJ” Evans. She is survived by her mother Joan “Jody” Evan, and sister Christy (Matt) Evans Roe, beloved niece and nephew Madelynn and Carson Roe, adored fur baby Addy, and honorary sister Katie Von Canon Jensen.