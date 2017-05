Evans, Shelby Ragan

Shelby Ragan Evans, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 1, 2017. Preceded in death by parents, William & Ora Mae Ragan; one brother; son, Dean Ragan Spears; and step-son, Robert Evans. Survived by husband, Floyd Evans; children, Michelle Evans and Mark Evans; grandchildren, Acacia, Maranda, Austin and Ashton; and great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Connor.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Randy Stoecker officiating. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 4, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday, May 5, one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.